Di Biagio: 'We are following Vazquez but we have a ton in faith in Insigne and Bernardeschi'

Luigi Di Biagio is the current interim Italian national team head coach. He spoke to Premium Sport about a few interesting Italian players, here is what he had to say on the matter :



" Vazquez? He is a player that has been scouted by us yes. We want to start fresh as we want to build a strong Italian team that will be good for years to come. Vazquez is a solid player but we want to give a chance to young players too. We have a ton of confidence in Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi".



Barcelona vs Roma? " I think that Barcelona have a great chance to progress but I hope that I am wrong. I don't want to give out any tips, Roma are doing much better of late and they will have to do good in the first leg to have any chance at all in this tie...".



Luigi Di Biagio's Italy faced Argentina and England this past week as they lost to Sampaoli's side by a 2-0 score but they did draw England 1-1 at Wembley stadium. It remains to be seen if Di Biagio will still be the Italian national team coach for their up coming games....