Di Canio explains why Liverpool won’t win the Premier League title this season
16 September at 18:30Paolo Di Canio commented Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Burnley on Sky Sport Italia “I am not surprised by their draw against Burnley. Liverpool never learn from their mistakes, they score many goals but they always allow some.”
“It’s tragic to see the way they concede goals, a club that has the ambition to win the Premier League title can’t allow certain kind of goals.”
“The goal scored by Burnley today is embarrassing. It can happen but then this Liverpool side can't be regarded as a team that can challenge the biggest clubs for the title. It can happen once, it can happen twice, but it can’t happen all the times.”
“Under this point of view, Liverpool have not made any improvement under Klopp because they used to allow many goals with Rodgers and the same happens today with Klopp. Liverpool’s defence is not good enough. They are not as bad as Arsenal but they are still far from the best clubs.”
