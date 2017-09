Paolo Di Canio commented Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Burnley on Sky Sport Italia “I am not surprised by their draw against Burnley., they score many goals but they always allow some.”“It’sa club that has the ambition to win the Premier League title can’t allow certain kind of goals.”“The goal scored by Burnley today is embarrassing. It can happen but thenIt can happen once, it can happen twice, but it can’t happen all the times.”“Under this point of view,Liverpool’s defence is not good enough. They are not as bad as Arsenal but they are still far from the best clubs.”