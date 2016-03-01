Di Francesco confirms Roma interest in Spurs target

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has confirmed his interest in signing Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj. The 28-year-old has been linked with a move from Tuscany for some time, and it seems the Giallorossi would gladly welcome him into their ranks.



The former Sassuolo tactician said: “Badelj is a good player, but in midfield we already have excellent ones. So far, some guys have not done as well as we would have liked but I am convinced everyone will improve. I have not spoken with Pallotta because my main point of contact within the club is Monchi. We will see what decisions are taken. I have given my thoughts on what I think we need to compete. Those who do not wish to stay can leave. Twenty days ago everyone was very motivated, and so now it’s my job to get the team back on track.”



(Corriere dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)