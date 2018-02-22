Di Francesco confirms Roma star injury fears ahead of Barcelona clash
31 March at 16:56Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco confirmed Radja Nainggolan is in danger of skipping the upcmoning Champions League clash against Barcelona due to an injury.
The Belgian was replaced in the 17th minute of today’s Bologna clash and Di Francesco confirmed after the game that he has ‘no positive feelings’ about the player’s exit.
“The medical staff need to talk to him. From my point of view I think it’s never positive to leave the pitch as he did. It’s not positive especially because Nainggolan is a fighter and if he gives up means something serious must have happened", the Italian manager told Sky Sport after the final whislte on Saturday.
As for the game, Di Francesco added: “Dzeko can’t play every game. Sometimes you ask me because he always plays and some other times you complain because he starts from the bench. I need to evaluate my players, I need to analyze everything. Schick didn’t draw today, it is Roma that drew today, Schick is an important player for this team.”
