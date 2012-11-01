Di Francesco: ‘De Rossi is aware of his mistake’

Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco talked to Premium Sport after the giallorossi 1-1 draw against Genoa. The giallorossi seemed to be in control of the game when Daniele De Rossi suddenly punched Gianluca Lapadula in the face and was ‘punished’ with a straight red card and a penalty kick against his side.



Di Francesco commented De Rossi’s punch at the end of the game: “It’s a pity, Daniele is aware of his mistake, but there are many things I didn’t like. I didn’t like how the referee managed the game but I am not looking for excuses.”



“We are improving but we should avoid hurting ourselves on our own, we lost two points today, it’s very disappointing. We tried to win also with one man down, it’s never easy to win in Genoa but we still tried. Dzeko has been helping us, I am not worried. He will score goals again because this is just his nature. He put down a positive performance, I am not worried.”