De Rossi, Di Francesco speak ahead of Roma-Qarabag 'derby'

Roma await Qarabag in the last round of Group C of the Champions League. A victory secures their passage to the knockout stages. Manager Eusebio di Francesco spoke to the media on the eve of the decisive match.



"We must play aggressively, starting in a determined way,” he said. “They have done very well away, and are not the team seen against Chelsea [in the first match], but if we play as we know we can, we will overcome the obstacle. Winning in Europe is never easy, Rome is learning that.”



ON INJURIES:

“Nainggolan and Perotti will both be called up, we are happy about this. But Kolarov will have to be evaluated considering that he is a bit tired, but I think we will recover too.”



Daniele De Rossi was also on hand as he prepares for his first start since costing Roma a victory against relegation-level Genoa. He was sent off and conceded a penalty kick for slapping an opponent.



“I spoke first and I apologized, I can not do more. If I could, I would go back more willingly, but now I have to concentrate on the next matches. As always tomorrow will be a very important match, I cannot think of Genoa's red anymore. How will we prepare for it? Like all big matches, not unlike a derby, Roma-Juventus or Roma-Milan.”