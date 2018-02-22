Di Francesco explains reason behind Champions League exit
02 May at 23:30Roma manager, Eusebio Di Francesco, spoke to Premium Sport after his side's exit of the Champions League.
"My team had to believe in it a lot, we knew we could score four against Liverpool and so we did, I'm sorry it didn't go as planned. We gifted two goals, but then came back. However, the mistakes really cost us. Our focus is now to return to the Champions League next season.
"We must understand that we can compete in this competition despite having so many young players. I'm not fully satisfied, though, and we have to do a bit more. It's important not to waste much energy on the referee, because you need to think about scoring and believing.
"Liverpool have players that put you in difficulty, such as Mané. We have to give them credit for turning up. The details made the difference. Now we have to lick our wounds and move on," Di Francesco concluded.
