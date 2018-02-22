"We must understand that we can compete in this competition despite having so many young players. I'm not fully satisfied, though, and we have to do a bit more. It's important not to waste much energy on the referee, because you need to think about scoring and believing.

"Liverpool have players that put you in difficulty, such as Mané. We have to give them credit for turning up. The details made the difference. Now we have to lick our wounds and move on," Di Francesco concluded.