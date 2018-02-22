Di Francesco explains Why Liverpool clash will be ‘hugely different’ than Barcelona tie
01 May at 15:38AS Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco has stressed how the second leg Champions League semi-final clash at Stadio Olimpico will be different to their 3-0 win over Barcelona at home in the return leg in the quarter-final at home in the same competition.
The Serie A outfit suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Ernesto Valverde’s side at Camp Nou. However, a victory in the second leg meant Roma progressed to the last four of the European competition via away goals rule.
Di Francesco saw his men suffer a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield. As Roma look to achieve another comeback in the Europe’s elite club competition, the Italian club’s manager stressed that Liverpool’s playing style will make will make it “hugely different” than Barcelona clash.
“We’ll be up against a completely different side, from a tactical standpoint and in terms of mentality,” Di Francesco explained.
“They are less of a possession side but more capable of playing direct. So it’ll be hugely different. However, in terms of motivating the players, it’s exactly the same. We want to pull this comeback off, to give everything we have and achieve something special.”
