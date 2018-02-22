di Francesco, Florenzi reveal Roma’s strategy against Shakhtar

Ahead of tomorrow’s decisive Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco and alternate captain Alessandro Florenzi spoke to the assembled media at Trigoria.



Roma are hosting the second leg trailing 1-2 after a miserable second half in Ukraine left them reeling in leg 1.



Here’s what they had to say:



Florenzi opened by saying, “Tomorrow is an important match, one that means a lot to us players and to the club. If we were to get through we'd be in the quarter-finals for the fourth time in the club's history. We'll give everything we have."



Di Francesco revealed his club’s strategy for making it to the next round:

"We will only get through to the quarter-finals if we produce a great collective performance. We have a top striker in Edin Dzeko who is capable of scoring and supplying key assists like he did in the away leg."



He then revealed Roma’s key to success:

“If tomorrow we can repeat the performance we put in against Napoli, then I think that will be a significant step forward for us. Especially from a mental standpoint, it will show we have found a bit more consistency."

