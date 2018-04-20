Di Francesco ‘hides’ Roma from Liverpool
20 April at 09:20Roma will be playing against Spal tomorrow but the focus of most giallorossi fans is already on the first leg of the Champions League semi-final that will be played at Anfield Road on the 24th of April.
Roma fans are so anxiously waiting for the Champions League semi-finals that the Stadio Olimpico is already sold out for the return clash.
Meantime the giallorossi boss Eusebio Di Francesco is thinking of the best strategies to rack up a good result in England next week.
According to a report of Il Corriere dello Sport the Italian tactician has already decided that his team won’t even do one training in England before the game. Di Francesco doesn’t want to give his opponents any advantage and wants to ‘hide’ his Roma side before the game.
The giallorossi will arrive at Anfield Road on Monday at 6.30 (local time) before the team’s walk around and Di Francesco’s press conference. Roma will do their last training session before the game in Rome on Monday before taking their flight for Liverpool.
