Di Francesco insists SPAL can hurt Roma if players are not focused

Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to the media a short while ago ahead of Roma’s match at home to SPAL tomorrow evening. Here is a run-through of what the Giallorossi coach had to say:



“We cannot put a foot wrong against SPAL, neither in our attitude nor our preparations for the game. They can hurt us if we don’t show up with the right mentality.



“Emerson Palmieri is available – he’s a lot better if not quite at 100% just yet. Patrik Schick has been training well too. I don’t know if he’ll start tomorrow. I’ll decide after training.



“Daniele De Rossi messed up and he’s apologized sincerely. Like every son, he needs support after doing wrong. We have our own internal punishments and then we move on. Now let’s all get behind a true Roman like him.



“Nainggolan will not be in the squad tomorrow, he has played a lot after a rapid recovery from injury. Cengiz Ünder has been training well, despite not playing so much. I’m happy with him. Tomorrow he or Schick will start.



“We will also decide today about Diego Perotti. It is difficult for him to start the game, so we will see whether he can be on the bench.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)