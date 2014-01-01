Di Francesco: 'It was an ugly Roma, here is when Nainggolan will return'

Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to Premium Sport after Roma's 1-2 loss to Atalanta, here is what he had to say:



" We played well in the first 10 minutes of play but then when Atalanta scored, we became too individual. We can't play like this, I really didn't like our approach at all. We have too much of a hard time to score goals and this is surely a step back for us. We are sorry for this bad display and we will now have to work hard to come back strong. We are now going into the break but we have to remember this bad performance. I was expecting much more from my group today but it's now in the past. Nainggolan? We could've won even without him but this was an ethical decision. He will return in our next game as he will surely do better than in the past...".



Roma's next game will be against Inter Milan in what will be a very important game for both clubs.