Di Francesco: It was important for Roma to win today

Following his club’s nervy 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona, manager Eusebio di Francesco spoke to Premium Sport about the importance the three points were to Roma.



ON THE PSYCHOLOGICAL IMPORTANCE OF THE WIN:

Everything is linked to the fact that we had to finish with 10 men, and we did so without suffering shots on goal. It's a match in which we created a lot, and gave less today.



ON THE CHANGE IN FORMATION:

We do not improvise anything, we are working but will not forget the 4-3-3 that allowed us to do beautiful things in earlier months. You can not stress about every game until the end, but today it was important to win.



ON VERONA’S STYLE OF PLAY:

Verona is a team that immediately looks for the long ball, and then makes you work on the second balls. Even Sampdoria immediately sought the verticality of Duvan Zapata at the beginning and did not allow us to be aggressive.

