Eusebio Di Francesco spoke at the press conference ahead of his side's encounter with Liverpool on Tuesday evening. Here's what he had to say.

On three at the back and Schick vs. Under: "Under is at 50% currently, Schick is a possibility. This team knows two different styles of play, I only have to decide which is the best. I'm not telling you what I have decided. Managing the two phases will be decisive."



On being similar to Klopp: We are very similar. I like his football philosophy a lot and I'm happy, however, at the same time, I'm worried about facing a coach with this mentality. He has already shown much more than me."



On Alisson: "We can't rely on just one player, just as Liverpool can't rely only on Salah. Alisson is very ready as all the others called up. He's a great goalkeeper."



On a potential future in England: For now, I hold onto Roma. However, I never say never. It must be exciting to train in an English stadium, but that's not my priority at the moment. Klopp can only say spaghetti in Italian, I can only say hamburgers in English."

On Anfield: "Already I can picture the atmosphere of tomorrow evening, this stadium is beautiful. We Italians are not accustomed to having fans so close to the pitch.On the game: "We will need the strength to play together, as a team which is fundamental. We return from the race against Barcelona, knowing that we'll face a team with rhythm and a different intensity. Our fans will be important as well."