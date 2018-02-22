Di Francesco: "Liverpool can't rely only on Salah, I can picture the atmosphere at Anfield"
23 April at 20:16
Eusebio Di Francesco spoke at the press conference ahead of his side's encounter with Liverpool on Tuesday evening. Here's what he had to say.
On the game: "We will need the strength to play together, as a team which is fundamental. We return from the race against Barcelona, knowing that we'll face a team with rhythm and a different intensity. Our fans will be important as well."
On three at the back and Schick vs. Under: "Under is at 50% currently, Schick is a possibility. This team knows two different styles of play, I only have to decide which is the best. I'm not telling you what I have decided. Managing the two phases will be decisive."
On being similar to Klopp: We are very similar. I like his football philosophy a lot and I'm happy, however, at the same time, I'm worried about facing a coach with this mentality. He has already shown much more than me."
On Alisson: "We can't rely on just one player, just as Liverpool can't rely only on Salah. Alisson is very ready as all the others called up. He's a great goalkeeper."
On a potential future in England: For now, I hold onto Roma. However, I never say never. It must be exciting to train in an English stadium, but that's not my priority at the moment. Klopp can only say spaghetti in Italian, I can only say hamburgers in English."
