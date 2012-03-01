Di Francesco: Nainggolan will be suspended for Roma-Atalanta

Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco opened his typical pre-match press conference in a very atypical way. He announced that Radja Nainggolan will be suspended by the organization for his controversial New Year’s Eve party video.



“Before you ask me about Nainggolan, I'll talk from a statement adopted by the company and shared and accepted by me and Radja. The player will not be summoned tomorrow against Atalanta. Players are bound to a way of life. What he did are unacceptable things and will not be accepted. Whoever will be wrong, will pay in the same way.”



The Belgian international was already fined more than €100,000 for his Instagram post. It appears that the organization does not feel that was a severe-enough punishment. To defend the club’s integrity, they are sitting one of the best midfielders in Serie A for a crucial match.



Roma’s offense has sputtered of the last month-and-a-half, and losing their workhorse will make it that much harder to break out of their funk.



The video in question featured him drinking, swearing, and smoking while playing with pyrotechnics. In one unfortunate moment, he frightened a child to tears with a firework. Adding to the outrageousness of the video is that Nainggolan posted it himself. You better believe he regrets that right now.