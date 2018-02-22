Di Francesco provides injury update on Manolas ahead of Juve clash
06 May at 23:15Roma manager, Eusebio Di Francesco, spoke to Premium Sport after his side's 0-1 victory away to Cagliari.
"Congratulations to Cagliari for their good performance. We didn't have many players at our disposal, unfortunately even Manolas was hurt. I want to congratulate Capradossi, he did very well at the back.
"Manolas? He received a knock, I think it's just a blow. Even Peres got hurt, playing many games doesn't exactly help. However, we brought home a great team victory.
"Alisson? I can't imagine Roma without him, but I'm just a coach. He has a great personality and does everything for the team, I want many players like him.
"Only a point is missing for Champions League? You never play to draw, instead, always to win. I want the three points against Juventus."
Cengiz Under scored the winning goal for Roma against Cagliari in the first half.
