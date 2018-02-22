Di Francesco reveals how Roma can beat Liverpool after Spal win

Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco talked to Premium Sport after the giallorossi 3-0 away win to Spal. “We had a very good approach and we played well against a team that is usually very strong at the back. Now we can focus on Liverpool. I am happy because the lads were not distracted today. We prepared the game very well and we sealed an important win.”



“Schick’s goal is very important for us but he can be even more determined. He still needs more self-confidence and this goal will help him. We missed too many chances. At some points players were a bit down because we were only winning 1-0. I told them to remain calm and concentrated.”



“El Shaarawy helped us too and I am happy that everybody wants to start at Anfield Road. We will have to play very well up front but at the same time remain solid at the back. We need to focus on our strength and our tactical belief. We are aware that Liverpool are plenty of quality. I will watch some of their games to prepare the game.”

