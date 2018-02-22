Di Francesco: 'Roma and the referee helped Barcelona'

Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco analyzes the giallorossi defeat against Barcelona: “We played a great game in terms of commitment”, the Italian told Premium Sport on Wednesday night. “We have also helped Barcelona, we made two own goals and we gifted them their fourth goal. We found ourselves down for three goal and I didn’t even realize it. We need to improve in terms of mental strength, we should have remained in race to qualify.”



“The result is probably too heavy for us. We were unlucky, Daniele was unlucky and you know when you make these mistakes a quality team like Barcelona can hurt you. It’s a pity because we didn’t play bad. We should have scored more goals because we created some goal chances, we should have been more clinical. Referee? They are strong enough and they don’t need help. The referee didn’t have a good game but we have to blame ourselves for our mistakes.”

