Di Francesco: 'Roma have no special plans to stop Salah, Strootman will be out'
01 May at 14:50Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco has revealed that the club has no special plans to stop Mohamed Salah and has confirmed that Kevin Strootman has been ruled out of the club's Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool.
The giallorossi head into the second leg at the Stadio Olimpico with two away goals in hand, but the gap of three goals. The first leg saw Mo Salah scored a first-half brace and Roberto Firmino got a brace of his own in the second-half. A Sadio Mane goal made it 5-0 but an Edin Dzeko goal and a Diego Perotti penalty saw Roma grab two vital away goals.
And ahead of the club's second leg against the Reds, Di Francesco told reporters in a pre-match press conference that they have no special plan to stop Mo Salah. He said: "We can not change the whole team for a player like Salah.There are mechanisms, where you have to work a lot better.
"The application and the attention will be decisive. We will be a little bit better at reading certain situations. Not that we will have three players moving for him."
Di Francesco also confirmed that Kevin Strootman won't feature in the game.
