Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco has said that his side isn’t Scudetto material yet and has opened up about the situation surrounding Radja Nainggolan.

The giallorossi are currently fifth in the Serie A table, one point off fourth-placed Lazio and as many as 12 points adrift of table-toppers Napoli. They have topped their Champions League group though, finishing above both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Di Francesco has conceded defeat in the title race. He said:

“Until 20 days ago we were a revelation and we had done very well in the Champions League. We are not like that in the first half against Atalanta. We will work in a positive manner. We must have balance and I must be the first to bring the team back to the levels of some time ago. "

Speaking of Nainggolan, who was seen drinking in a recent Instagram video. The Roma boss said: "Radja was the first to apologize and stand next to our fans in the stands against Atalanta. We made an ethical choice, now let's move on."

“We don’t have the quality to fight for the title. We are back we must try to do our best to improve the situation in the standings . In this period we have done badly, but first we have become protagonists of good things. We have a match to recover and everyone's desire is to get back on track.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)