Di Francesco says he's a better manager than Chelsea's Conte
19 December at 12:30On Tuesday, AS Roma technician Eusebio Di Francesco gave a wide-ranging interview to La Stampa. In it he discussed everything from Roma’s Scudetto ambitions, to this weekend’s match against Juventus, and great Italian managers.
ON THE SCUDETTO:
I find it, in some ways, unexpected: the increased competitiveness stimulates me and I think that, for the trophy, the race will come down to the top five. I also put Lazio, although they are a bit behind.
ON JUVE-ROMA:
They are growing, Juventus is back, bad and cynical. They give the feeling of never suffering at the hands of their opponents. Did you seen the 0-0 with Inter? They did not win, but they deserved to. Juve is, among other things, a habitual champion, and the Bianconeri are led by a" European" coach.
ON ALLEGRI:
Allegri is ‘European’ for how he can handle men and situations. He has a great awareness of his own means.
ON WHETHER HE IS MORE LIKE ANCELOTTI OR CONTE:
Ancelotti, I like his calmness and the relationships that he can establish with his boys. Conte, from the motivational point of view, is very good and inspires his players. I think I'm in the middle between the two.
