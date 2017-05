Sassuolo boss Eusebio Di Francesco is set to be announced as the new boss of Roma, according to several reports in Italy. The Italian tactician was a player of the giallorossi back in the 90s and has recently begun a stunning managerial career which brought Sassuolo from Serie B to Europa League.Roma bosswil leave the club at the end of the season. The Italian is reported to be close to joining Inter.“I am ready to coach a big club”, Di Francesco told journalists yesterday. “I’ll talk to [Sassuolo president] Squinzi on Saturday to decide my future. I support Pescara, my hometown club.”“My son, however, is aand what’s for sure is that I am very well linked with the club, I have good connections with them.”The Serie A season ends next week-end, after the last game of the season Roma could announce the appointment of Di Francesco. According to Il Corriere dello Sport , however,and join Roma within the next 48 hours.