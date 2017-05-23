Di Francesco set to be announced as new Roma boss
23 May at 16:20Sassuolo boss Eusebio Di Francesco is set to be announced as the new boss of Roma, according to several reports in Italy. The Italian tactician was a player of the giallorossi back in the 90s and has recently begun a stunning managerial career which brought Sassuolo from Serie B to Europa League.
Roma boss Luciano Spalletti wil leave the club at the end of the season. The Italian is reported to be close to joining Inter.
“I am ready to coach a big club”, Di Francesco told journalists yesterday. “I am ready to coach any club, that’s part of my job. I’ll talk to [Sassuolo president] Squinzi on Saturday to decide my future. I support Pescara, my hometown club.”
“My son, however, is a product of Roma academy and what’s for sure is that I am very well linked with the club, I have good connections with them.”
The Serie A season ends next week-end, after the last game of the season Roma could announce the appointment of Di Francesco. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, however, Di Francesco will ask Squinzi to leave Sassuolo and join Roma within the next 48 hours.
