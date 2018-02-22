Di Francesco: ‘They said Messi was not fit…’
09 April at 14:50Roma boss Eusebio Di Fracesco talked to media ahead of the return leg of the Champions League quarter finals. “We need to react after the defeat in Barcelona, I expect the fans to support us, they can be our 12th men. We’ll have to do the rest ourselves.”
“The best players will play against Barcelona, we’ll think about the derby from tomorrow night. We have a chance to prove that we are good enough to play in this competition and I will play the best players, no turnover even if we play Lazio next week-end.”
“Messi’? They said he was not fit but he scored three goals this past week-end. Means we stopped him pretty well last week. We need to build a strong mentality here at Roma. We are not looking for alibis. Schick could play, he hasn’t scored as much goals as we thought. Let’s see how Under will feel, I will surely give him a call-up. Perotti is out of action, it will be hard even to have him back for the derby.”
