Di Francesco warns AS Roma players of Champions League hangover

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco held a press conference ahead of tomorrow's Serie A clash away to Verona against Chievo at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.



Di Francesco was keen to point out that Roma must keep feet on the ground after the recent success stating that "After qualifying for the last-16, now we have a delicate game to contend with and we want to return home with the three points. Whenever you face Chievo it is always a tricky away game, we are talking about an experienced team with a clear direction. as they have already showed against Napoli. It will be a very difficult game and from our perspective it is important to make a real statement: we must get back to winning ways away from home after the draw against Genoa. It's a key moment, it's not decisive in the title race but after a great Champions League campaign we need another top performance to build on the good work so far."



Di Francesco then revealed that Patrick Schick is now fully fit but refused to reveal who will start stating that: "The line-up is a secret for this one, even more so than usual. I want all my players to be focused and ready, especially after the achievement of qualifying. We don't want to drop our guard, none of them know who is going to play, I will probably finalise the 11 tomorrow morning. They all must feel involved, feel like starters and be focused as such."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)