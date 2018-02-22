Di Francesco: 'We are now focused on Barcelona. The difference between Roma and Juve...'

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to Premium Sport after their 0-2 defeat to Fiorentina, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Referee? I don't care about their decisions, today nothing worked for us. We created a lot of chances but we did not finish them off. We conceded two shots and both found the back of the net. It's on us since we have to be more clinical and we don't score enough goals. Roma deserved better as Fiorentina sat back and defended but in the end, people will only look at the score. Kolarov? Certain players can't always play the entire 90 minutes of play. He needed some rest and this is why he started on the bench. Juve also made some switches in their game which is normal since we have been playing a lot of games. Sometimes we have to take more risks if we want to win games. Roma vs Juve? Over the past few seasons, Roma have been close to Juve but we don't have the same quality and leadership compared to the bianconeri. They are a very strong team and have been so for years now. Improvements? Yes we will have to improve week in and week out...".