Di Francesco: 'We didn't do well in the second half. I feel responsible...'

AC Milan beat AS Roma tonight by a 0-2 score line thanks to goals from Cutrone and Calabria. Here is what Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco had to say as he spoke to Premium Sport after the game:



"In the first half we did pretty well. We didn't give Milan much and we created some good chances. In the second half, we made a lot of mistakes and this is something that worries me. This moment? Well it is an alarm for us, we aren't happy by this moment and we want to do better for sure. I wasn't happy by how we did in the second half. We lacked personality tonight, we are going to have to be better. Schick? He did a few good plays but we were expecting more. He is young and he surely needs time, let's see. Responsibility? I take the responsibility since I am the coach. We have to keep working hard going forward. Nainggolan? He isn't living his best moment but we need him. He is a great player. Sacking? It is part of the job...".