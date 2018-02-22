Di Francesco: "We were solid at the back. I want to keep dreaming with Roma..."

Roma beat Shakhtar by a 1-0 score line tonight as they progressed to the next phase of the competition. It is the first time in over a decade that two Italian clubs make the quarter-finals of the UCL (Juve and Roma). Here is what Eusebio Di Francesco had to say as he spoke to Premium Sport after the game:



" We played a good game tonight and we were solid at the back. In the end, we did not concede much which was important. We did not make many mistakes tonight which was also very important. Under? It is normal for a young player to have ups and downs. He also picked up a small knock but he will be great. UCL draw? I just want to keep dreaming with Roma. We have to continue like this and play with the right spirit. We could've done better tonight certainly but in the end, we got the job done. I am happy, let's keep on doing well in the next games...".