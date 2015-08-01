Di Francesco: 'We were very good in the first half and then very bad in the second...'

Roma took on Shakthar tonight in the UEFA Champions league as the Ukrainian side came away with a 2-1 win. Here is what Roma boss Di Francesco had to say on the matter as he spoke to Premium Sport:



" I saw two different teams. In the first half, we played very well but then we stopped playing after their first goal. I would've had to change many different players if we look at the second half display. We were on the defensive in the second half, but I don't know what we were defending. We made a lot of mistakes and in the end they took advantage of this. Shakhtar are very quick on the counter attacks so we should've been able to hold on to the ball in a better way. Dzeko? He made a nice play on the Under goal. I am hoping that he will soon find the back of the net but he has been doing well. I am sure he will be decisive for us in coming weeks. Alisson? I knew that he was a great goalkeeper and he allows everyone around him to play with confidence. We will now look forward knowing that we can't make the same mistakes again...".