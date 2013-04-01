On the eve of the challenge with Udinese, Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco talked about the form of his team, ambitions, recoveries and injuries. "We must have the same attitude as we had with Verona and Benevento. Udinese is collecting less than they deserve. The turn over helps if the results arrive. Since I have been here, I have always talked about the collective and never starters and reserves. This way, attention is drawn to workouts and performance on the field. Nainggolan? Yes, he was training with the group from yesterday. In the afternoon I will see, if he is fine the last test tomorrow, he will be in the match from the start."

DZEKO - "We built a team based on the collective, Defrel had been brought in as an alternative to Dzeko, but we needed him out wide. I will slowly bring him back to the central role. We are under construction, as soon as Schick returns, I will make more evaluations. Dzeko, Alisson and Kolarov will be in the game, I want to take advantage of their positive momentum. Dzeko can be one of these decisive players (the question was whether Rome had a Mertens or Dybala), but finding that rage is fundamental."

RECOVERING - "Emerson was in Hamburg for a visit to evaluate his muscular response, Karsdorp has a small injury that slowed his recovery. But I do not want to hurry, he’s still not ready to be put in the team. Even for Schick, must recover his condition.”