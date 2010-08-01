Di Maria agrees to €50M Barcelona move but on one condition
24 August at 13:55
Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria is ready to make a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Barcelona but on one condition; and that is that he is a guaranteed starter in Ernesto Valverede’s new-look side.
Aware that he was not the Blaugrana’s first-choice target this summer, the 29-year-old Di Maria wants regular first-team action as we build up to next summer’s World Cup in Russia and wants this confirmed before he makes the reported €50M switch from the French capital.
Di Maria has an important ally at the Camp Nou in international team-mate Lionel Messi who has been championing his cause with the new coach.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star is effectively Valverde’s third-choice option after losing out on Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele and Spanish portal Don Balon writes that the player does not intend to head to Catalonis to spend his time sitting on the substitute’s bench.
