Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria is ready to make a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Barcelona but on one condition; and that is that he is a guaranteed starter in Ernesto Valverede’s new-look side.



Aware that he was not the Blaugrana’s first-choice target this summer, the 29-year-old Di Maria wants regular first-team action as we build up to next summer’s World Cup in Russia and wants this confirmed before he makes the reported €50M switch from the French capital.



Di Maria has an important ally at the Camp Nou in international team-mate Lionel Messi who has been championing his cause with the new coach.

