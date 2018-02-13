Paris Saint-Germain are dominating the Ligue 1 standings this year as they are currently in first place and have a 12 point lead on the second place. PSG are entering this year's Champions league knockout stage as one of the tournament favourites. Angel Di Maria is having an solid season for PSG as the midfielder recently talked toabout his future in France. This is what the Argentine star had to say:" I would not exclude a transfer to FC Barcelona. I have no problem playing for Barca even though I played with Real Madrid in the past. The only team that I would not go to is Newell's Old Boys because I am a fan of Rosario Central".Angel Di Maria has currently 6 goals and 5 assists in 16 starts for PSG in the Ligue 1. He also scored a goal and added an assist in this years Champions league group stage. PSG will be facing off against Real Madrid later on today as this will be one of the most interesting matchups of the UCL round of 16.