Di Maria emerges as Juventus’ top summer target as transfer shopping list revealed
22 May at 10:15Juventus have already won the Coppa Italia and the Serie A title and are aiming to win the Champions League to put their hands on an historic treble, seven years after Inter managed to reach the same achievement.
The Old Lady has already shortlisted a few players who could improve the level of an already successful side. The Serie A giants will chase a new left winger and according to La Repubblica, an agreement with Lazio’s Keita has already been reached. The Senegalese winger will join the Old Lady in 2018 as a free agent, but Juve are trying to sign the 22-year-old in the summer and have already entered transfer talks with Lazio.
Keita, however, is not the only winger on Juventus’ watch list. The Old Lay is dreaming of signing PSG star Angel Di Maria who is reported to be close to leaving the Ligue1 giants. Signing the Argentinean, however, will be hard for Juventus as representatives of the Old Lady are not on good terms with their PSG counterparts.
Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and Patrick Schick are also being monitored by Juventus. Lyon’s Tolisso was a top transfer target this past January, but his stocks have dropped of late, whilst Allegri is a long time admirer of Monaco starlet Fabinho. Verratti is also being linked with a move to Juventus, but Barcelona are also very interested in the Italy International.
AC Milan’s Mattia De Sciglio is expected to join the Old Lady for € 10 million at the end of the season with Juventus that will need to reject approaches of both Manchester clubs and Chelsea that are interested in signing the bianconeri left-back Alex Sandro.
