Di Maria interested in Barcelona move
02 August at 11:45Paris Saint-Germain may have reportedly acquired their target Neymar on a world record-breaking deal, but they will have to deal with some disgruntlement where their own players are concerned, particularly that of their current attackers, who the Brazil international and global superstar Neymar is set to replace.
Angel Di Maria, who is currently at PSG, is being considered as possible replacement for Neymar, and likewise, the Argentina international is keen on a switch back to La Liga, where he previously played for Barca’s arch rivals Real Madrid.
The 29-year-old wants to link up with his Argentine counterpart Lionel Messi, and see out the rest of his career with one of Europe’s best side.
According to sport.news.am, the winger is hopeful of a move to the Nou Camp, and the Catalan side are keen on the player arriving, and with respective talks reportedly already taking place, it looks as if it could be a speedy transfer.
Jacque Talbot
