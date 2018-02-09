Young Milan-based rapper Ernia has released a tease track on his YouTube channel with shoutouts to Puma and AC Milan in the lyrics. This is an extremely strong indicator that PUMA are set to become the new sponsor of AC Milan, with an official announcement being imminent.

The video shows young rapper Ernia outside the San Siro, with heavy AC Milan replica branding. Ernia's lyrics feature the lines "And now the Milan wears the skin of the PUMA," and "the jersey changes, but the colours remain the same."



Milan last year officially announced that they have terminated their Adidas deal, making it possible for Puma to make Milan's kits from the 2018-19 season.