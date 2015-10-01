Did Arsenal's Ozil just drop a Real Madrid hint?

Arsenal's German international playmaker Mesut Ozil gave an interview to Football MGZN where he declared his admiration for Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in what is certainly going to fuel speculation of a move back to the Santiago Bernabeu given that his contract with the Gunners expires at the end of June 2018.



The former Real Madrid midfielder stated that: "When I arrived at Real Madrid I met Zidane and my hands were sweating because I was so nervous. Zidane was very kind and positive though. We are still in contact to this day. The way he played and directed matches always fascinated me. It still fascinates me. His technique and creativity was outstanding. I always wanted to be like him."



When asked about his plans for the future Ozil he simply stated that "I want to win the Champions League" before comparing the biggest leagues in Europe saying that: "In terms of performance, the leagues in Europe hardly differ. In the big leagues, the best players in the world are distributed throughout. The level is probably the same, although the Premier League is more difficult."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)