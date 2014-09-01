Did he mean it? Conte reveals truth about Zappacosta’s goal

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte talked to assembled media after the Blues’ 6-0 win over Qarabag. The Italian tactician was delighted by Zappacosta’s performance with the Italian who netted his first goal with the Premier League giants.



Conte was of course asked whether Zappacosta meant to shot or cross the ball and the former Juve boss revealed what the player told him after the final whistle: ‘He told me he was aiming to cross,’ the Italian confirmed in his post-match press conference.



‘I think it was a good result. We start the Champions League in the right way. I saw the right commitment from my players. Great focus, great concentration from the start of the game. These are tricky games and we must pay great attention but I’m pleased for the great performance from our players.’



‘I think a lot of positive things for us and Batshuayi to score and Zappacosta on his first appearance at Stamford Bridge he played very well.’

