Es bonita esa ciudad para ir de vacaciones ... — Wanda_Icardi (@wandaicardi) January 6, 2018

Did Mauro Ciardi’s wife and agent just drop a massive hint that he’ll be moving to Real Madrid? That’s what millions of soccer fans are wondering in the wake of the Instagram star’s latest tweet.In a cryptic message, she hinted that the couple may be headed to Spain…at least for holiday.“The city is nice to go on holiday…” she wrote. Many fans interpreted that as her hinting towards a move to Madrid.What do you think?