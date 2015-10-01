Did Klopp said the truth about Emre Can and Juventus?

A few days ago, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Emre Can has yet to inform him about a possible move to Juventus. The German International will see his contract expire at the end of the season and Juventus chiefs are in talks with the player’s agents since a few months now.



Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that the bianconeri have offered Can a € 5 million-a-year deal for the next four year. Can has taken time but the Serie A giants are in pole position to sign him at the end of the season.



​Klopp is obviously aware about negotiations between Juventus and the 24-year-old as the player’s entourage has informed Liverpool about ongoing talks with the Italian club.



The Old Lady is pushing to make the player sign a contract with them as soon as possible. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also interested and although Juventus are leading the race to sign Can, the bianconeri hope the player will soon put pen to paper ahead of his summer move to Turin. And Klopp is aware of it.

