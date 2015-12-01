Diego Costa is set to leave Chelsea in the summer as the Spanish striker is not on good terms anymore with the Blues’ boss Antonio Conte. The former Atletico Madrid star is pushing for a return in the Spanish capital but his reunion with Diego Simeone is not going to happen before January 2018 as the Colchoneros have been handed a transfer ban.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the player’s agent Jorge Mendes has recently met representatives of Monaco to discuss the future of the troublesome striker who is looking for a ‘part-time’ club to join before moving to Atletico in January.







Monaco could offer him an escape route given that they seem close to selling both Kylian Mbappé and Fabinho to Psg. Mendes is also the representative of the latter and the latest meeting between the Portuguese agent and Monaco is proof that Fabinho’s move to Psg is on the verge of being completed.



Meantime, another Ligue 1 club shows its interest in Diego Costa. Marseille president, in fact, has not ruled out a possible arrival of the Brazili-born striker in South France.



"What I like about the player is his character, his passion and his willingness to fight.”

"He would fit in well with our team. I understand he was a complicated contractual situation at Chelsea.But if it a player ticks all the boxes, we could reach a bid of up to €29 million”, Jacques-Henri Eyraud told SFR Sport.





