Diego Costa confirms he was close to leaving Chelsea last summer

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has released an interview with British media revealing that he was close to leaving the South West London club last summer, but that he’s now happy to be at the Stamford Bridge alongside the Blues’ boss Antonio Conte.



Diego Costa was heavily linked with returning to his former club Atletico Madrid last summer and the Brazil-born striker has confirmed that a return to the Vicente Calderon was close during the previous transfer window.



“It’s true, I could have joined Atletico Madrid last summer, but I’m happy at Chelsea now and I’m happy to have stayed here. We all trust Conte, especially when things are not going the right way.”



Diego Costa has recovered his best form under the Italian tactician this season, so much so he’s the Premier League leading scorer at the moment with 14 goals in 20 appearances. The Blues are also enjoying a six-point lead over second ranked Liverpool.

