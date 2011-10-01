Diego Costa gives Chelsea both barrels - again
18 August at 15:20Exiled Chelsea forward Diego Costa let leash on his side once again in an interview with ESPN Brazil, saying that Chelsea are requesting too much from Atleico Madrid, as the Spaniard is pushing for a return move with the La Liga side.
The striker was informed by text messages that he was surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte and so has returned to Brazil in exile and refusing to train with the club.
He released a statement on Thursday, but today he has spoken about his frustration in securing a move back to Atletico, with Chelsea not lowering their price demands.
"I've demonstrated I care for Atletico and have interest in playing for them," he told ESPN Brasil's Joao Castelo-Branco. "But if Atletico and Chelsea don't come to an agreement and Atletico don't make a big effort, I can't keep on wanting to play for a club that isn't going to make a bigger effort to try and sign me.
"I know that this [big effort] will happen, but if it's to pay the amount that Chelsea want it won't be possible.
"What I know is that this offer Chelsea will get is bigger than what they paid [when they signed Costa from Atletico for £32 million in July 2014], so I've given them something back in all senses [sporting and financial]."
Pressed on how much Chelsea are demanding in order to sell him, Costa replied: "I don't know, but my agent said that Chelsea want something that Atletico can't get near.
