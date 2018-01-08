Diego Costa scores his first La Liga goal since 18 April 2014 (v Elche CF), then receives his first La Liga red card (second yellow) since 24 March 2010 (v Espanyol) for an excessive celebration. — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) January 6, 2018

Diego Costa had a very Diego Costa day for AtleticoWith his transfer to Atletico Madrid finally finalized, Diego Costa made his return to a La Liga starting lineup this afternoon and led his club to a victory over Getafe.In the match, the former Chelsea striker went ahead and did what he does best. Here’s a timeline of his afternoon:0’ – Starts62’ – Gets booked68’ – Scores68’ – Gets sent offAfter scoring, the Spaniard jumped into the crowd, which prompted his ejection. What a lad.