Diego Costa names the only club he wants to join if he leaves Chelsea

Chelsea striker Diego Costa released a very interesting update about his future at the end of the FA Cup final lost against Arsenal yesterday. The Spain International is being liked with a move to China since Tianjin Quanjian offered him a chance to move to the Far East in January.



Following the final whistle at Wembley, however, Costa denied he’s considering a move to China revealing the only club he’d join if he would leave Chelsea in the summer.



“I will only leave Chelsea for Atletico. If not, I will stay here. I'm not interested in other clubs. I have a contract and no intention of leaving, but if there are changes to be made that might reduce my chances, if the coach won't count on me anymore or is to give space for another striker, I know that I'll have to leave”, the striker said.



Scorer of 22 goals in 42 appearances this season, new Chelsea boss Conte has managed to take the best out of the former Atletico star in his third year at the club.



