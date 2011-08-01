Exiled in Brazil with his career seemingly in tatters, Spanish striker Diego Costa is ready to sit down and try to make peace with Chelsea to try to save his World Cup place next summer.



Having reportedly been told by text message that he’s surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge under Antonio Conte, Costa effectively headed to his homeland and refused to come back to London to start pre-season training.



Hoping for a move back to Spain to join Atletico Madrid, the proposed switch collapsed on Friday when the two clubs failed to agree a fee before the transfer window closed in La Liga leaving Costa without a club and without many friends.





Now The Express is reporting that the temperamental frontman is ready to try to make a compromise, with sources close to the player telling the journal that; “There will have to be reconciliation between Diego and Chelsea. Diego will have to come back to England, because he does not want his career to end with him back in Brazil like this.”

Having threatened legal action against the Premier League champions, Costa has been advised to drop any ideas of going to court and to try to figure a way out of the current situation.



Spain pretty much booked their place in Russia next summer with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Italy on Saturday.