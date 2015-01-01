Everton reportedly offered more for Diego Costa, but were snubbed by the striker in favour of Atletico Madrid.

According to this morning’s report in Marca, the Toffees were ready to splurge a massive

75m bid for the Spanish international, which would have made Chelsea very happy, considering how offers for the Brazilian native from China were in the region of

80-90m.

Costa is reported to have also helped force a move by leaking the story that Chelsea wanted to sell him - something he discovered when Coach Antonio Conte sent him a whatsapp telling him that he “wasn’t in his plan”.

But Costa, whose 20 League goals helped Chelsea take home the Premier League last season, absolutely wanted a return to his former club, with whom he reached the Champions League final back in 2013-2014.

Marca confirm, in fact, that Costa turned down a number of others clubs so that he could rejoin his former club, having already decided to move back to Madrid before his move had even been made official.

Costa will have to wait until January to play because of Atletico’s transfer ban, but the €50m striker will be able to train immediately with his team.