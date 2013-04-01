Diego Costa has rejected a move to Serie A champions Juventus because he does not want to play second fiddle to Gonzalo Higuain. The journal also states that the player’s recent slump in form is because of all the speculation surrounding his future.

An exclusive in Sunsport today claims that Chelsea strikerhas rejected a move to Serie A champions Juventus because he does not want to play second fiddle to Gonzalo Higuain. The journal also states that the player’s recent slump in form is because of all the speculation surrounding his future.

The Italian giants, who despatched Barcelona with relative ease from the quarter-finals of the Champions League, are set to lose Croatian frontman Mario Mandzukic at the end of the season and wanted to bring in Costa to work as understudy to Argentine hit-man Higuain.



The 28-year-old has been a shadow of his former self since being heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super-League in January. Although that move failed to materialise, it’s understood that there could be a further approach this summer.



According to recent reports, Costa prefers a move back to Atletico Madrid having apparently told close friends that he’s unhappy living in London. Diego Simeone’s side may be looking for a replacement for Frenchman Antoine Griezmann who could be making a world record move to Manchester United.