Diego Costa rejects Chelsea contract extension offer amid China rumours
16 January at 10:31Chelsea striker Diego Costa has rejected the offer to extend his stay at the club by refusing the contract extension offer proposed by the Blues. According to a report of The Sun, Diego Costa has been offered a big pay rise on his £ 150,000-a-week salary, but the striker has decided not to put pen to paper on a new agreement.
Both Antonio Conte and Roman Abramovich do not want to let the striker leave in the January transfer window, but his decision not to sign a new contract with the club and his recent bust up with Antonio Conte are two proofs that suggest that the player will be leaving the Stamford Bridge in the summer.
Meantime, another Chinese Super League club have joined the queue to sign the former Atletico Madrid front-man in January. After Fabio Cannavaro’s Tianjin Quanjian, Jiangsu Suning have made an offer to sign the talented striker too. According to a report of the Daily Star, the Chinese Super League giants have offered Diego Costa € 35-million-a-year and are also ready to put € 90 million on the table for Chelsea.
