According to reports out of England via The Daily Mail, outcast Diego Costa has returned to London today. The player has been out of favor after his outspoken outbursts and forced transfer to ex club Atletico Madrid. Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has all but forgotten the player, as he works diligently to prepare his team for both challenges in the Premier and Champions Leagues.

Diego Costa was reported to be in Brazil for the past few months, after turning in his transfer request to the Blues. It’s thought that the Spanish international is returning to London to begin training with his teammates, as a January transfer out of England seems destined. The Blues were unable to come to terms with Atletico during the end of the transfer window, with talks to resume likely soon.

It has been a sad story for the striker, who on his best day is one of the world’s most prolific scorers. His grit and strength combine to make him a formidable attacker, and his eye for goal make him a worthwhile option for a team that needs a scoring threat...even if those goals come with extra attitude...