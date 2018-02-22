Diego Costa reveals why Griezmann should snub Man Utd, Barça move

Atletico Madrid star Diego Costa has released an talked to media while on International duty with Spain national team.



The former Chelsea ace was asked his thoughts on the future of Antoine Griezmann as well as on the rumours linking Paulo Dybala with a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer.



The Juventus ace is reported to have had a dinner with Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and Diego Costa seemed to be not surprised by the news: “I know nothing about Dybala potentially joining Atletico Madrid”, the Spain International said.



“He is a great player and Atletico Madrid always want to sign the best players.”



As for the future of Griezmann, Diego Costa added: “Antoine is very important for us, I hope he will stay at the club in the summer. I would be happy if he’d stay. He called me a few months ago trying to convince me to return to Atletico, now he can’t leave me alone.”



​Griezmann is being linked with moves to Manchester United and Barcelona and the Blaugrana are reported to be leading the race to sign the France International.

