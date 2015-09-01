Diego Costa’s agent fuels transfer speculations by meeting president of Tianjin Quanjian
14 January at 15:26Chelsea fans are constantly monitoring the situation related to their star striker Diego Costa especially after yesterday, when the Spanish striker was reported to have had another argument with his boss Antonio Conte.
The Italian tactician has dropped Diego Costa for today’s Premier League game against defending champions Leicester City sparking doubts over the striker’s future at the club.
Meantime, the player’s agent Jorge Mendes has fuelled transfer speculations linking his client with a move to China by meeting the president of Tianjin Quanjian. Mendes has gifted the Chinese Super League club’s President a signed t-shirt of Cristiano Ronaldo and the duo could have also talked about the potential transfer of Diego Costa.
Tianjin Quanjian’s manager is former Italy star Fabio Cannavaro and the Chinese club have just signed Belgium International Axel Witsel. The same club is also said to have offered Diego Costa € 35-million-a-year and € 90 million to Chelsea.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, however, is not likely to accept the offer of the Chinese club and could propose Costa a contract extension. Tianjin Quanjian are also interested in signing James Rodriguez a Chelsea target as well as client of Jorge Mendes.
Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes met Tianjin Quanjian President Shu Yuhui in China. pic.twitter.com/PtUCMwgDuj— TransferMarkt China (@asaikana) January 13, 2017
Share on